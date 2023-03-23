4 killed, 80 injured in Afghanistan earthquake

Kabul [Afghstan], March 23 : At least four people have been killed and about 80 others were injured in an earthquake that rocked northeast Afghstan on Tuesday night, TOLO News reported quoting officials.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that the earthquake of 6.8 magnitude struck 40 kms south southeast of Jurm district of Badakhshan, Afghstan.

The earthquake also rattled Panjshir, Takhar, Kunduz, Panjshir, Laghman, Kabul and several other provinces as well as several sates and provinces in neighbouring India and Pakistan.

Sharafat Zaman Amerkhail, a spokesman for the Taliban-led Public Health Ministry, said: "Unfortunately, around 80 people have been wounded and four others have been killed. Those killed were from Takhar, Kabul and Laghman provinces."

"63 houses have been fully and partially destroyed and some livestock have also been lost," said Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management under the caretaker Taliban regime.

The residents in Badakhshan province said the earthquake caused heavy losses for them.

At least 50 houses were destroyed in the Jurm district of Badakhshan, according to the residents.

"As you see this house, another 50 other houses have been destroyed," said Atiqullah, a resident of Badakhshan.

"There should be a tent or something to shelter the children with it," Sayed Muhaiddin, a resident of Badakhshan, said.

"When I came, I saw a 12-years old child. Half of his body was under dust. Another child was under the ruins," said Shafiqullah, a resident of Laghman.

Meanwhile, Pakist media reported that at least nine people were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

More than 200 people were brought to hospitals in the Swat valley and elsewhere in the region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the reports, according to TOLO News.

