4 minor siblings electrocuted in UP's Unnao district

Unnao, Nov 20 In a shocking incident, four siblings of a family were electrocuted after coming in contact with a pedestal "Farrata" (high -speed) fan in which current was flowing in their house in Lalman Kheda village under Barasagwar police station in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, the police said.

The incident took place on Sunday in the house of Virendra Kumar when all the elders of the house had gone to work in the fields.

His four children Mayank, 9, Himanshi, 8, Himank, 6 and Mansi, 4, were alone at home and playing.

Meanwhile, one of these four children touched the pedestal fan kept in the house.

On hearing the child's screams, other brothers and sisters ran to save her but unfortunately, they too were electrocuted and died on the spot.

The people of the village immediately reached the fields and informed Virendra and his wife, after which they immediately reached home and were shocked to see their children lying dead.

The Barasagwar police was informed about the incident and the rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Following evidence and necessary findings, the police said that the cause of the deaths was deemed to be from electric shock.

Virendra, father of the four children, is in a state of deep shock after witnessing the tragic death of his minor children and was cursing himself as to why he had bought the fan.

Circle Officer (CO) Ashutosh Kumar said that the bodies of the four children have been sent for post-mortem.

"Given the circumstances at the spot, it seems that first one child got stuck and then to separate him, his other siblings also got electrocuted," the CO added.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor