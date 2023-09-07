4 soldiers, 12 terrorists killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, Sep 7 Four Pakistani soldiers and 12 terrorists were killed in a clash between government security forces and the terrorists in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a military statement said.

The clash occurred in Chitral district where a group of terrorists equipped with the latest weapons attacked two Pakistani military posts located closer to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday in the statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The security forces have inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists, and the area is being combed to eliminate any other terrorists surviving the operation, the statement added.

--IANS

