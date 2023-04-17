4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Afsin, Turkey
By ANI | Published: April 17, 2023 05:05 AM2023-04-17T05:05:38+5:302023-04-17T05:10:06+5:30
Afsin [Turkey], April 17 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 23 km Southwest of ...
Afsin [Turkey], April 17 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 23 km Southwest of Afsin, Turkey on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
Afsin is a town in Turkey.
The earthquake occurred at 04:25:57 (UTC+05:30) and hit Afsin, Turkey at a depth of 10 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake's epicentre was 38.078°N and 36.762°E, respectively.
No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app