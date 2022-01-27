40-year old man regrets not getting vaccinated before dying in heartbreaking message

Shortly before dying of Covid-19, a 40 year-old man in Los Angeles texted family members to express his regret over not getting vaccinated. Christian Cabrera, 40, died of corona. He was the father of a three-year-old boy. He was regretting at the last minute that he had not been vaccinated. But time had passed, there was nothing left in the hands of the doctor, nor his. Christian died last week. He had contracted corona a week earlier.

Christian's brother Gino reported the incident to Fox 11. Christian did not receive the corona vaccine. He can never get sick, that's the kind of talk he use to do. He did not believe in science. But one night before his death, he wrote a message of remorse. Christian was admitted to Sherman Oaks Hospital. "I can't breathe," he said. I now regret not taking the vaccine. If I had taken it, I could have saved my life today. " The brother said that he had sent such a message.

On 22 January, Mr Cabrera died. Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterward, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs.



