42 Afghans fall victim to food poisoning

Kabul, May 16 Forty-two people have fallen ill from mass food poisoning in Afghanistan's Takhar province, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred during a wedding ceremony in Takhan Abad village of Chah Hab district on Sunday night, a provincial police official told Xinhua news agency.

Among the affected were also the bride and groom, the official said.

The affected people were transported to the district hospital where a number of the patients received treatment in an intensive care unit.

The official noted that three people were arrested following the case and an investigation was underway into the food poisoning.

