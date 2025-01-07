4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Tibet

Tibet, January 7 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Tibet on Tuesday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake hit the country at 5:52 pm (IST), the NCS noted.

As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 16 kilometres.

The details were also shared on X.

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 07/01/2025 17:52:20 IST, Lat: 28.38 N, Long: 87.45 E, Depth: 16 Km, Location: Xizang," the NCS stated.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1876607318902947933

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that hit Tibet has climbed to 95, up from the initial count of 53, according to a report by CNN.

Another 130 people were injured, local authorities said on Tuesday afternoon. More than 1,000 houses were damaged in Tingri county, where the epicentre is located, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The area near the earthquake's epicentre is lightly populated. Approximately 6,900 people are believed to reside in 27 villages within a 20-kilometre radius of the epicentre.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the latest aftershock was of magnitude 4.5 at 13:24 pm IST.

"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 07/01/2025 13:24:11 IST, Lat: 28.42 N, Long: 87.38 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang," the NCS stated.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1876542260533399851

The nearest major city to the epicentre is the city of Shigatse, which lies approximately 180 kilometres away.

In a statement following the quake, Chinese leader Xi Jinping called on officials to make all-out efforts to search and rescue survivors, minimize casualties, properly accommodate affected residents, and ensure their safety and warmth in the winter cold, CNN reported.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck at 09:05 am local time at a depth of 10 kilometres and was followed by multiple aftershocks. According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, a total of 49 aftershocks were recorded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor