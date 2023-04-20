4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Sabang
By ANI | Published: April 20, 2023 02:34 AM 2023-04-20T02:34:37+5:30 2023-04-20T02:35:04+5:30
Sabang [Indonesia], April 20 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck 16 km West Southwest ...
Sabang [Indonesia], April 20 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck 16 km West Southwest of Sabang, Indonesia on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
Sabang is a city in the Aceh province of Indonesia.
The earthquake occurred at 22:58:47 (UTC+05:30) and hit Sabang, Indonesia at a depth of 121.9 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake's epicentre was 5.856°N and 95.173°E, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app