4th member of IS 'Beatles' terror cell arrested in UK

London, Aug 11 A man alleged to be the fourth member of an Islamic State (IS) terror cell known as 'The Beatles' has reportedly been arrested in the UK on terror charges.

Aine Davis, 38, was arrested on Wednesday evening after arriving into Luton airport on a flight from Turkey, according to BBC News.

He was arrested in relation to offences under sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act, 2000, dpa news agency reported citing the BBC as syaing.

Davis was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command and taken to a police station in south London.

He is currently being held in police custody.

Davis is said to have denied he was part of the cell.

The 'Beatles' cell is believed to have been made up of four members, all thought to have grown up in west London, who volunteered to fight for IS in Syria and ended up guarding Western hostages, the BBC reported.

They were nicknamed the Beatles, after the Liverpudlian band, by hostages due to their English accents.

US authorities have said the group killed 27 hostages, beheading several of them.

Videos of the murders were sent around the world, causing outrage.

Cell ringleader Mohammed Emwazi, widely known as Jihadi John, was killed in a drone strike in 2015.

Londoner Alexanda Kotey was jailed in the US in April for his part in the torture and murder of American hostages.

His co-defendant, El Shafee Elsheikh, will be sentenced in August for his role in the plot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor