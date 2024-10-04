50 Indian fishermen released as EAM Jaishankar meets Lankan President Dissanayake

Colombo, Oct 4 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo on Friday, affirming the island nation's special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision.

"Honoured to call on President Anura Dissanayake today in Colombo. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi. Appreciate his warm sentiments and guidance for the India-Sri Lanka relations. Discussed ways to deepen ongoing cooperation and strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties for the benefit of people of two countries and the region," the minister posted on X after the meeting.

This is EAM Jaishankar's first visit to the neighbouring country after Dissanayake was sworn as the ninth Executive President of Sri Lanka on September 23 following his coalition's victory in the presidential elections.

"Met Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar today, during his official visit to Sri Lanka. Discussions focused on boosting cooperation in tourism, energy, and investment. Dr. Jaishankar reaffirmed India's support for Sri Lanka’s economic recovery. The importance of continued collaboration on fisheries, security, and national unity was also discussed," the Lankan President said in a post on X.

Just before Jaishankar's meeting with Dissanayake, it was announced that 50 Indian fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy last month for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), have been released and will return home soon.

"Returning home! 50 Indian fishermen from Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam have been released today and will be repatriated from Sri Lanka to Tamil Nadu later this week," announced the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet the country's Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya during his day-long visit.

Earlier, the External Affairs Minister was received on arrival at the Colombo airport by Lankan Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane.

He then held detailed discussions with the new Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Concluded wide ranging and detailed talks with FM Vijitha Herath today in Colombo. Congratulated him once again on his new responsibilities. Reviewed various dimensions of India-Sri Lanka partnership. Assured him of India's continued support to Sri Lanka's economic rebuilding. Our Neighbourhood First Policy and Sagar outlook will always guide the advancement of India-Sri Lanka ties," said EAM Jaishankar.

As its closest maritime neighbour and a time-tested friend, India continues to play a major role in Sri Lanka's recovery from its worst-ever economic crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first foreign leaders to congratulate Dissanayake on winning the presidential elections.

"Congratulations Anura Dissanayake, on your victory in the Sri Lankan Presidential elections. Sri Lanka holds a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of our people and the entire region," PM Modi said in a social media post on September 22.

India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha had also called on Dissanayake and conveyed greetings from India's leadership, just a few hours after the result was decided following Sri Lanka's first-ever presidential run-off.

