5.0 magnitude quake strikes waters off Taiwan

Beijing, Nov 13 A 5.0-magnitude quake jolted waters off the Taitung County, Taiwan, on Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km at 9:47 a.m., Xinhua News Agency reported.

The epicentre was monitored at 22.44 degrees north latitude and 121.10 degrees east longitude.

