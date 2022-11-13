5.0 magnitude quake strikes waters off Taiwan
By IANS | Published: November 13, 2022 02:00 PM 2022-11-13T14:00:05+5:30 2022-11-13T14:10:07+5:30
Beijing, Nov 13 A 5.0-magnitude quake jolted waters off the Taitung County, Taiwan, on Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The quake struck at a depth of 10 km at 9:47 a.m., Xinhua News Agency reported.
The epicentre was monitored at 22.44 degrees north latitude and 121.10 degrees east longitude.
