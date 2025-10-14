"51st time that Trump made this claim," Cong MP Jairam Ramesh on US President's claim of halting India-Pak conflict

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Monday highlighted US President Donald Trump's claim of stopping the India-Pakistan conflict, saying that this was the 51st time of his reiteration.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said, "This time - the 51st time that he has made this claim of having used tariffs to force India into the abrupt halt to Operation Sindoor - President Trump has given specfic numbers on the tariff threats he reportedly made. And our PM continues to be silent while hailing him on his peace efforts in relation to Gaza."

Earlier, Trump claimed that he utilised tariffs as a tool to resolve several international conflicts, including the tensions between India and Pakistan. He made the remarks while speaking to reporters during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

"I settled a few of the wars just based on tariffs. For example, between India and Pakistan, I said, if you guys want to fight a war and you have nuclear weapons. I am going to put big tariffs on you both, like 100 per cent, 150 per cent, and 200 per cent..." Trump said.

The President explained that his threat to impose steep tariffs on both countries brought the situation under control swiftly.

"I said I am putting tariffs. I had that thing settled in 24 hours. If I didn't have tariffs, you could have never settled that war," he added.

Trump again reiterated his claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan during the conflict in May, which he said was resolved through his intervention. He made similar remarks during an interview with Fox News on October 9, linking the resolution of the conflict to his tariff strategy.

While responding to a question on how he brought countries to the talking table, Trump had said, "Having the ability to use tariffs have brought peace to the world... You know I made seven peace deals."

However, India has time and again refuted the claims made by the US President, reiterating its policy that India and Pakistan bilaterally address any matter related to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

