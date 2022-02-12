5.4 magnitude earthquake hits waters off eastern Taiwan

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the waters off eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 00:43 am on Saturday, Beijing Time, according to local media.

Citing China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), Xinhua News Agency reported that the epicenter was monitored at 24.01 degrees north latitude and 122.44 degrees east longitude.

The quake struck at a depth of 10.0 km, the CENC said.

( With inputs from ANI )

