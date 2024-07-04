5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan
By IANS | Published: July 4, 2024 01:46 PM2024-07-04T13:46:19+5:302024-07-04T13:50:09+5:30
Tokyo, July 4 An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 on Thursday struck Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, said the country's weather agency.
The temblor occurred at around 12.12 p.m. local time at a depth of 50 km, measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, adding that there was no threat of a tsunami, reported Xinhua news agency.
The epicentre was located off eastern Chiba prefecture at a latitude of 35.2 degrees north and a longitude of 140.5 degrees east.
Tremors were felt in all 23 wards of Tokyo, with no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.
