59 killed in four Israeli attacks in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 4 (ANI/WAM): Israeli 'occupation' forces killed at least 59 Palestinians and injured 273 others in four attacks targeting families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

According to medical sources in Gaza, a number of victims are still trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings or scattered on roads, as medics and rescuers cannot reach them due to incessant Israeli strikes.

The toll of the 456-day Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 45,717 deaths and 10,886 wounded since 7th October 2023. (ANI/WAM)

