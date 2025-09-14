6 killed, 4 injured in road accident in Afghanistan

Kabul, Sep 14 At least six passengers were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger car and a truck in Afghanistan's Faryab province on Sunday, the media reported.

The accident occurred on the outskirts of Khwaja Sabz Posh district, where the vehicles rammed into each other, killing six commuters on the car instantly and wounding four others.

Among the victims were women and children, and all the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

Thousands of people lose their lives in road accidents in Afghanistan each year due to reckless driving on congested roads, poor conditions of roads, lack of traffic signs on dilapidated highways, overloading and overspeeding.

At least three travellers were killed and two more injured as a car turned turtle in northern Afghanistan's Samangan province, said a news statement of the provincial police office on Saturday.

Blaming reckless driving for the deadly accident, the news statement added that the mishap took place in Dara-e-Sufi Payan area on Friday night and the injured passengers had been taken to the nearby health centre.

Earlier, two commuters, including a driver, were killed and four others injured in two separate road accidents on a road crossing in Samangan province on Friday morning, and all the injured persons had been shifted to a hospital in the neighbouring Balkh province.

Earlier on Tuesday, 10 people died and several were injured in two separate accidents in Afghanistan.

Three motorbikes collided with each other in the western Afghanistan Badghis province on Tuesday evening, killing one on the spot and injuring five others, provincial police spokesman Sediqullah Sediqi had said.

The deadly mishap took place in the provincial capital Qala-e-Naw due to the carelessness of the motorists, the official said, adding all five injured people, some in critical conditions, were shifted to the nearby hospital.

In another incident, nine commuters were confirmed dead and seven others sustained injuries as a mini-bus plunged into a ravine in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province on Wednesday, provincial police spokesman Mawlawi Shir Ahmad Burhani said.

The mishap took place on a congested road in Khost-o-Faring area on Wednesday morning, leaving nine dead on the spot and seven injured, some in critical condition, the officer said.

Earlier, 17 commuters lost their lives and two others were injured as their cars were involved in accidents in the northern Badakhshan and eastern Ghazni provinces, respectively, on Monday.

