6 Pakistani soldiers, 3 terrorists killed in clash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Six Pakist soldiers and three terrorists were killed in a clash in the Tank district of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday.

The three terrorists attempted to enter a military compound in the district, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement, Xinhua reported.

During the intense exchange of fire, six soldiers were killed, said the ISPR.

Earlier, in another incident, four Pakist soldiers were killed as they foiled plans of a group of terrorists who "attempted to infiltrate" Pakistan from Afghstan, said ISPR.

During the combat between the Pakist Armed Forces and the terrorists, the soldiers were killed while the terrorists fled away with severe injuries, Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the statement by ISPR, the terrorists attempted to enter Pakistan at midnight on March 23-24 in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan district.

The four soldiers who were killed during the exchange of fire were identified as 34-year-old Lance Havaldar Wajahat Alam of Ghizer in Gilgit Baltistan, 25-year-old Sepoy Sajjid Inayat resident of Sheikhupura, 32-year-old Sepoy Maqbool Hayat, resident of Ghizer in Gilgit Baltistan, and 22-year-old Sepoy Sajjid Ali resident of Skardu.

( With inputs from ANI )

