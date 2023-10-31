6.3 magnitude quake hits Fiji Islands region
By IANS | Published: October 31, 2023 05:22 PM 2023-10-31T17:22:05+5:30 2023-10-31T17:25:06+5:30
Suva, Oct 31 A 6.3 magnitude quake jolted Fiji Islands Region on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
The quake that hit the region at 11:10:56 GMT, was epicentred at 17.63 degrees south latitude and 178.98 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.
Its depth was 553.3 km.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor