6.3 magnitude quake hits Fiji Islands region

Suva, Oct 31 A 6.3 magnitude quake jolted Fiji Islands Region on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The quake that hit the region at 11:10:56 GMT, was epicentred at 17.63 degrees south latitude and 178.98 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Its depth was 553.3 km.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor