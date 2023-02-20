6.4 quake hits Turkey
By IANS | Published: February 20, 2023 11:57 PM 2023-02-20T23:57:02+5:30 2023-02-21T00:20:07+5:30
Ankara, Feb 20 Just two weeks after the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake, a strong tremor, measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale, struck southern Turkey on Monday night, reports said.
The tremor occurred at 8.04 p.m. (local time/10.34 p.m. IST), Turkey's disaster and emergency agency Afad said, the BBC reported.
The February 6 earthquake left more than 44,000 people dead in Turkey and Syria,
