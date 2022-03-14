6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Malaysia
By ANI | Published: March 14, 2022 06:46 AM2022-03-14T06:46:05+5:302022-03-14T06:55:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale jolted Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).
An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale jolted Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake hit around 2.39 am IST at a depth of 504km southwest of Kuala Lumpur.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.8, Occurred on 14-03-2022, 02:39:27 IST, Lat: -0.39 & Long: 98.84, Depth: 50 Km ,Location: 504km SW of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia," NCS tweeted.
In another incident, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred at 157km WSW of Manila, Philippines.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 14-03-2022, 02:35:53 IST, Lat: 14.23 & Long: 119.57, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 157km WSW of Manila, Philippines," NCS said in another tweet.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app