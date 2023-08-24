69th National Film Awards: Devi Sri Prasad calls his win for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ a ‘profound honour’
Mumbai, Aug 24 Music director Devi Sri Prasad, also known as Rockstar DSP, has won the National Award for Best Music for his work in ‘Pushpa: The Rising’.
The film, which was released in December 2021, was a blockbuster hit at the box office.
Reacting to the news, the music composer called it a “profound honour”. Pushpa: The Rising’s soundtrack was a huge success, with songs like ‘Oo Antava’ and ‘Srivalli’ becoming instant hits. DSP’s music added to the film’s overall appeal and helped it become a blockbuster hit.
DSP said in a statement: "Receiving this prestigious award for ‘Pushpa’ is a profound honour. Crafting the music for this film was a journey of challenges and rewards. My heartfelt gratitude to Director Sukumar and hearty congratulations to Allu Arjun for his exceptional portrayal."
He further mentioned: "I extend special thanks to Mythri Movie Makers, Chandrabose, the talented singers, and the entire technical team. I dedicate this achievement to the passionate Pushpa fans and music enthusiasts."
The music composer has ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ and ‘Kanguva’ in the pipeline.
