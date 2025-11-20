70 Sikh pilgrims depart for Bangladesh to commemorate key events

Dhaka, Nov 20 As many as 70 Sikh pilgrims left Amritsar for a special religious yatra to Bangladesh, where they will participate in ceremonies commemorating two significant events in Sikh history — the 356th Parkash Purb (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev and the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, a report said on Thursday

According to a report in Khalsa Vox, the Kar Sewa Sampardai of Sarhali organised the contingent, which assembled at the Amritsar railway station before commencing its journey. Prior to departure, Baba Sukha Singh presented a 'Siropa', a traditional robe of honour, to the devotees. The Sampardai has coordinated this annual pilgrimage for nearly two decades since 2004.

"Speaking about the itinerary, Baba Sukha Singh and Baba Hakam Singh said the jatha will pay homage at several prominent gurdwaras across Bangladesh. Their stops include Gurdwara Nanakshahi and Gurdwara Sangat Tola in Dhaka, Gurdwara Sikh Temple Estate and Gurdwara Sahib in Chatogram, and Gurdwara Guru Nanak Mandir in Mymensingh. The delegation will spend the coming days participating in religious programmes, offering prayers and engaging in community activities at each site," the report detailed.

Last week, 'Khalsa Vox' reported that in a recent incident, around 14 Hindu devotees — including eight from Delhi and others from Lucknow — who were part of a group travelling to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab province to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary, were humiliated and sent back by Pakistani authorities

Hindu pilgrims said Pakistani officials prevented them from boarding the bus to Nankana Sahib, saying, “You are Hindus. You cannot go with the Sikh group”, and compelled them to walk back towards the Indian border.

“Observers have questioned Pakistan’s motives, asking: If Pakistani authorities had such an issue with Hindus, why were they granted visas in the first place? It appears that the entire purpose was to humiliate them—first by issuing visas and allowing them into Pakistan, and then by publicly insulting and expelling them,” the report mentioned.

Condemning the incident, Indian officials described it as a “shocking and unprecedented act of discrimination.”

