7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, no casualties reported so far
By ANI | Published: March 16, 2022 09:00 PM2022-03-16T21:00:03+5:302022-03-16T21:10:08+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday, informed the National Centre for Seismology (NSC).
The earthquake occurred at 8:06 PM, 297 kilometres northeast of Tokyo. "Earthquake of Magnitude:7.1, Occurred on 16-03-2022, 20:06:36 IST, Lat: 37.82 & Long: 141.64, Depth: 81 Km, Location: 297km NE of Tokyo, Japan," NSC tweeted.
No reports of casualties are reported yet.
