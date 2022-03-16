7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, no casualties reported so far

An earthquake of magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday, informed the National Centre for Seismology (NSC).

The earthquake occurred at 8:06 PM, 297 kilometres northeast of Tokyo. "Earthquake of Magnitude:7.1, Occurred on 16-03-2022, 20:06:36 IST, Lat: 37.82 & Long: 141.64, Depth: 81 Km, Location: 297km NE of Tokyo, Japan," NSC tweeted.

No reports of casualties are reported yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

