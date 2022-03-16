7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, no casualties reported so far

Published: March 16, 2022

An earthquake of magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday, informed the National Centre for Seismology (NSC).

The earthquake occurred at 8:06 PM, 297 kilometres northeast of Tokyo. "Earthquake of Magnitude:7.1, Occurred on 16-03-2022, 20:06:36 IST, Lat: 37.82 & Long: 141.64, Depth: 81 Km, Location: 297km NE of Tokyo, Japan," NSC tweeted.

No reports of casualties are reported yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

