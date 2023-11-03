"74 US citizens, their families have arrived on Egyptian side": White House official

Washington, DC [US], November 3 : White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby highlighted that so far 74 US citizens being held by the Hamas terror group in Gaza, have arrived on the Egyptian side, in addition to the five Americans who were deported from Gaza on Wednesday.

"So far, 74 US citizens and family members arrived on the Egyptian side. That's in addition to the five Americans who departed Gaza yesterday," Kirby said on Thursday (local time), adding, "I want to stress that these numbers are changing in real-time."

The Washington Post reported that there were about 400 US citizens stuck in Gaza as of Thursday morning, according to the United States.

He further expressed gratitude towards US President Joe Biden's leadership that the US has been involved in due to which more Americans have been able to get out of Gaza today, according to The White House statement.

To further help these hostages, the "US Embassy Cairo has deployed a consular team to the Rafah crossing to support all these folks, make sure they get back to the embassy, and then we work with them on onward movement as appropriate," Kirby stressed.

He further assured that the US will continue to be focused on getting as many Americans out as quickly as possible.

"We still fully expect that more Americans will be able to depart hopefully more today, but certainly we're looking for them to depart at a similar pace, if not if not better than what what we've seen," he added.

He further emphasized that it is a "fluid situation", adding that intensive diplomacy has been underway "to open up the Gaza side of the border for foreign nationals and for some wounded Palestinians as well."

Furthermore, acknowledging Qatar and Egypt's assistance in the release of hostages, Kirby said, "In times of crisis, of course, like this, we rely on our friends. And today's positive news would not have been possible without the assistance of Qatar or, frankly, the leadership of President Sisi of Egypt, who, of course, I think you know President Biden spoke to last Sunday...We're grateful for his leadership and his efforts."

Earlier this month, two US citizens were released from Hamas captivity after being held hostage by Hamas for several weeks.

Raanan and her mother Judith Tai Raanan, both US citizens who were held hostages by Hamas terrorists during the Israel-Hamas war, were released on October 21. According to their family, the pair had been visiting relatives in Nahal Oz, a farming community in southern Israel, when Hamas attacked on October 7.

Meanwhile, on the humanitarian aspect, an additional 55 trucks arrived in Gaza on Wednesday.

"Yesterday an additional 55 trucks with lifesaving humanitarian assistance including food, water, and medicine were able to make their way into Gaza via the Rafah Crossing. We're hoping that the number of trucks crossing into Gaza will continue to increase as well," Kirby said, according to a White House statement.

Till date, over 220 trucks have reached Gaza, adding that it is not enough.

"We know that 55 more trucks which brings us to more than 220 total since the 21st, is not enough, and we're going to continue to work to get more in there," he added.

The US Vice President Kamala Harris met with the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday and discussed the support for Israel's right to defend itself as well as the urgent need to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Last week, the US assured the international community that it will continue to push for the supply of fuel to be restored in the region.

