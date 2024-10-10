85 Emirati, Arab authors, specialists to lead discussions at 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair

Sharjah [UAE], October 10 (ANI/WAM): The 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024), organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) under the theme 'It Starts with a Book,' is set to host 85 celebrated Emirati and Arab authors and specialists, showcasing award-winning novelists, poets, and playwrights who will engage in thought-provoking discussions, interact with attendees, as well as offering signed copies of their latest works.

This year's event, taking place from November 6 to 17 at Expo Centre Sharjah, promises to be a vibrant celebration of literature, bringing together notable figures from various literary disciplines to share their insights and experiences with a diverse audience.

The fair, featuring over 500 cultural activities, will include workshops, discussions, and seminars across 12 days enabling participating authors to share personal experiences, reflect on the challenges of their literary journeys, and explore the latest trends in Arab and global literature. They will also spotlight contemporary movements in prose and poetry, showcasing their latest works and creative projects.

SIBF 2024 will welcome 2,522 publishers from 112 countries, including 835 Arab and 264 international. The international event features over 1,357 activities, led by 250 guests from 63 countries, and celebrates 400 authors signing their latest works. Visitors will also have the opportunity to attend 600 workshops, including pre-booked specialised sessions offered for the first time in the fair's history. (ANI/WAM)

