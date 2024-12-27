"A life dedicated to his country": Portuguese PM condoles demise of former PM Manmohan Singh

Lisbon [Portugal], December 27 : Prime Minister Luis Montenegro of Portugal on Friday condoled the demise of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Taking to X, Montenegro highlighted Singh's dedication to India and his role in the international community.

He further extended the Portuguese government's condolences to the former PM's family and the people of India.

"I deeply regret the passing away of former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh. A life dedicated to his country, a reference in the international concert of nations. The Government of Portugal offers its condolences to the family and the Indian people," Montenegro said on X.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also extended his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement, the Russian President described the former PM as an outstanding statesman who made significant contributions to India's economic development and its global interests. Putin also highlighted Singh's role in strengthening India-Russia relations by elevating them to the level of a special privileged strategic partnership.

"Manmohan Singh was an outstanding statesman. As Prime Minister and when serving in other high-ranking positions, he accomplished a lot in promoting India's economic development and asserting its interests on the world stage. He also made a major personal contribution to strengthening friendly ties between our two countries by elevating them to the level of a special privileged strategic partnership," Putin said in the statement.

President Putin further noted that he had the opportunity to speak with Singh on several occasions and expressed that his memory would be cherished.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home, after which he was rushed to AIIMS Delhi.

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as the Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982 to 1985. He was the 13th PM of India, with his tenure from 2004-2014. Following his demise, world leaders and diplomats poured in their condolences and expressed their sorrow over the former PM's passing.

