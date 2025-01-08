"A matter of pride for Odisha": Leaders on hosting the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 8 : Odisha is set to host the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention from January 8 to 10, with leaders and officials highlighting the event's significance.

Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan stated, "It is a matter of pride for Odisha that we got the opportunity to host the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event. We are fully ready...All the 'Pravasis' to visit Odisha will take away beautiful memories from the state."

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi echoed similar sentiments, noting the extensive preparations made to showcase Odisha's cultural and historical richness. "Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations will take place in Bhubaneswar from January 8-10. We are deeply honoured as our city and state have been selected for this event...26 places of historical and religious interest have been listed in four districts...where these Pravasi Bharatiyas are supposed to visit," she said.

The MP added that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu would attend, with PM Modi inaugurating the convention on January 9.

The theme of this year's convention, "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat," focuses on recognising the pivotal role of the Indian diaspora in India's development journey. Over 50 countries are represented, with a significant number of global Indian community members registering for this flagship event.

Ahead of the event, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Raghurajpur, Puri, to meet local artists. He highlighted the importance of promoting India's cultural heritage, saying, "We all should be proud of our culture and heritage. The art and weaving of palm leaves have been going on here for centuries. The Modi government is promoting 'One District One Product'...PM Modi has pledged to promote tourism, culture and heritage."

With high-profile attendees and a packed schedule, the event will also include curated visits to Odisha's cultural landmarks and demonstrations of its traditional art forms. Harichandan assured, "We will take care of the hospitality. It is a high-profile event so we are making arrangements accordingly. The government and administration are ready for this."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor