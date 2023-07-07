Aamir Ali on 'The Trial': Suparn completely changed the kind of roles I've done so far

Mumbai, July 7 Actor Aamir Ali, who will be seen in a new avatar in 'The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha', thanks director Suparn Varma for 'completely' changing the kind of roles he has done so far.

Aamir will take on a serious inspector's role, who is loyal to the law and eager to bring unlaw to justice. He talks about how he broke away from this image with Suparn's vision.

"After FIR, no one thought of casting me as a cop, maybe they had an inhibition that I've played a cop on TV that is still being watched and loved. However, hats off to our director, Suparn Varma, for completely changing the kind of roles I've done so far."

"I have a very serious role in the show but Suparn created such a chill atmosphere on the set that it felt like we were on a picnic. I think that’s the best way to work on any set," he said.

'The Trial' follows the journey of Noyonika as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband's betrayal.

The gritty courtroom drama stars Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta, along with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Produced by Banijay Asia, it will stream from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar.

--IANS

