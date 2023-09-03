Aastha Sharma applauds Sneha Wagh: ‘Watching her enact is like a masterclass’

New Delhi, Sep 3 Actress Aastha Sharma, who is currently playing the lead in the show ‘Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan’, said watching her co-star Sneha Wagh enact a scene, is like getting a front-row seat to a masterclass in acting.

Aastha is playing the role of Neerja in the show, which is a captivating family drama that shows the lengths Protima (played by Sneha Wagh), a mother will go to secure her daughter, Neerja’s (younger Neerja played by Myra Vaikul) future, while residing in Kolkata's infamous red-light district, Sonagachi.

As she comes of age, sparks of love fly between Neerja (played by Aastha Sharma) and Abeer Bagchi (played by Rajveer Singh), a scion of a reputed family.

Talking about her on-screen mother Sneha, Aastha said: “While working on the set of 'Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan,' I discovered a mentor in my co-actor and on-screen mom, Sneha Wagh aka Protima. Watching her enact a scene is like getting a front-row seat to a masterclass in acting.”

She said on this teacher’s day, she extends her heartfelt gratitude to Sneha, and to all the guiding lights who shape the lives of their students in profound ways.

Aastha further added: “I believe that teaching is the most noble profession. I credit my teachers for spotting my inclination toward acting and encouraging me to pursue it. A teacher isn't just someone in a classroom; it's anyone who imparts valuable life lessons, making us wiser.”

The show also stars Kamya Punjabi, Vibha Chibber, Ayub Khan in pivotal roles. Produced by Sudhir Sharma’s Sunshine Productions, ‘Neerja’ airs on Colors.

--IANS

