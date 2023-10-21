Aastha Sharma says female audience will find inspiration in ‘Neerja's character

Mumbai, Oct 21 Actress Aastha Sharma, who essays the titular role in the show 'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan' opened up about her character’s transformation, and called it an inspiring journey.

Celebrating the recognition, she has received, Aastha spoke about her character's graph. From a naive girl in Sonagachi, oblivious to its harsh realities, she has evolved into a fearless, self-assured young woman challenging stereotype.

Talking about the same, Aastha said: “I'm grateful for the opportunity to play Neerja, a character with a wide range of emotions and growth. Initially, she was innocent and gentle, but as she confronted harsh realities, she became rebellious and took a stand for Protima and herself against Didun.”

“Portraying Neerja has been an inspiring journey for me, and I hope our viewers, especially the female audience will find inspiration in Neerja's character as she grows stronger,” she shared.

Aastha added: “I hope they learn to take a stand for themselves, support each other, and emerge as strong as Neerja. I'm thrilled about the transformation my character is going to experience, from innocence to rebellion.”

With Maa Durga's blessings, Neerja is determined to overcome obstacles, confront Didun, and assert her identity. The social drama storyline revolves around Neerja's quest for dignity and freedom from Sonagachi.

In the current track, viewers are witnessing Neerja's transformation into a symbol of redemption, as she confronts Didun for her past wrongdoings against her and Protima.

As Neerja faces Didun, she recalls the incident that led to Protima's unjust imprisonment and the misunderstandings between her and Abeer, ultimately causing Abeer to distance himself upon learning about her background in Sonagachi.

The show airs on Colors.

