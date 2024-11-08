Abdulla Al Hamed visits Sharjah International Book Fair

Sharjah [UAE], November 8 (ANI/WAM): Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO), visited the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2024, which hosts over 2,500 publishers and exhibitors from 112 Arab and foreign countries at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

During his tour, Al Hamed visited several national pavilions participating in the Fair and reviewed their latest publications across various cultural and intellectual fields.

He commended the dedicated efforts of Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in elevating the status of culture and investing in minds and knowledge: "Thanks to His Highness' vision, the Sharjah Book Fair has become a celebration of culture and thought, a bridge of civilisation connecting people around the world, and one of the most significant cultural events attracting intelligentsia from all over the world."

The NMO Chairman also praised the efforts of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), in bolstering the publishing industry, propelling it to a transformative leap that elevates the status of books in the Arab world.

He emphasised the Fair's continued success, noting its global first-place ranking for the fourth straight year in publishing rights transactions. "This achievement has significantly contributed to the region's cultural renaissance by fostering creativity and inspiration."

In conclusion, the NMO Chairman stated: "Book fairs are more than just marketplaces for books; they are vibrant hubs of innovation, intergenerational learning, and industry evolution. They nurture emerging talent, embrace technological advancements, and reimagine the cultural landscape. By inspiring young minds, cultivating a love for reading, and empowering the next generation of creators, book fairs play a pivotal role in shaping a brighter future." (ANI/WAM)

