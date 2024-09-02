Abdullah bin Zayed, GCC Secretary-General, review regional developments

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 2 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today in Abu Dhabi with Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

During the meeting, they discussed several topics related to the progress of the Gulf cooperation drive, in addition to regional and international issues of mutual interest, notably the latest developments in the Middle East.

The UAE Top Diplomat commended the GCC General Secretariat for its efforts in fostering stronger regional and international cooperation among GCC states, aligned with their shared goals of comprehensive and sustainable development.

Sheikh Abdullah also affirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting and enhancing the progress of cooperation between GCC states, to ensure prosperity and well-being for the peoples of the region's countries.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State. (ANI/WAM)

