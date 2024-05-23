Abdullah bin Zayed receives Yemen's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 23 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Shaya Mohsin Zindani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of Yemen.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed and congratulated Zindani on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs in the Republic of Yemen.

During the meeting, which was held today in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, in addition to cooperation in various fields to serve the interests of the two countries and their peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised the strong fraternal and historical relations binding the two countries, wishing Zindani success in his duties.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs also affirmed his aspiration to work with Zindani to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries, wishing Yemen and its people stability, development, and prosperity.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Mohamed Hamad Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Yemen, attended the meeting. (ANI/WAM)

