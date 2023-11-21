Abhishek Duhan believes in power of consistency, self-belief & hard work

Mumbai, Nov 21 Actor Abhishek Duhan, who is known for his work in ‘Mandali’, ‘Pataakha’, ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’, ‘Sultan’, etc, said that it’s important to stay true to your craft, because sustaining success is crucial.

Abhishek said that while it’s tough to get success, maintaining it is also a very crucial point.

“Every day, people come to Mumbai with dreams in their eyes, especially the youth attracted to Bollywood. My advice is simple: give it your all, work hard, learn daily, avoid distractions, and stay away from shortcuts. Consistency and self-belief, coupled with hard work, create a powerful combination,” he said.

The ‘Dhahanam’ actor said: “As for assuming the struggle is less for successful stars, I never thought it would be easy; I was prepared for the challenge. Sustaining success is crucial-stay honest with your craft, focus on improvement, ignore praise or criticism, and stay connected with loved ones.”

“Enjoy life, stay loose, but never lose focus on your goals. Traveling and experiencing the world-those aspects enrich your life with diverse perspectives and unique encounters, making the journey in the entertainment industry truly extraordinary,” he shared.

The entertainment industry has its highs and lows, said Abhishek, adding, “In fact, not only in the industry but in life as well, there are highs and lows. Having clarity about what we want eliminates regrets and doubts. I am 1000 percent sure I chose the right profession; never doubted myself, not even for a single second.”

