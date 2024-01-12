Abhishek Pathania: Experimenting with new looks, characters is undeniably fun

Mumbai, Jan 12 Actor Abhishek Pathania has opened up on his disguised look for the ongoing track of ‘Kismat Ki Lakiro Se’, and shared that despite the heavy makeup and elaborate costume, experimenting with new looks and characters is undeniably fun.

The show is gearing up for an exciting twist as Abhishek, who essays the character of Abhay, embraces a captivating disguise of an old man known as 'Mausa Ji.'

Speaking about the challenges of donning this disguise look, Abhishek shared: “Despite the heavy makeup and elaborate costume, experimenting with new looks and characters is undeniably fun. The show provides me with a fantastic opportunity to showcase versatility as an actor.”

Talking further about his unique transformation, the actor said: “To escape the clutches of the police and Kirti, with the help of Shraddha, Abhay will don a complete white look, featuring grey hair, a heavy beard, spectacles, and a cane. The experience has been thoroughly enjoyable; the character has its own distinct slang with a touch of Bhojpuri accent, making it even more interesting."

“Having received appreciation for my previous role as Shera, I am eager to see how the audience responds to 'Mausa Ji’s’ look,” he added.

As the storyline unfolds, it is revealed that Abhay has joined ‘Babbar Sher Gang’ to help the police to catch them but the only person, the police commissioner, who knew the truth, slips into coma. Trapped Abhay, with the help of Shraddha, comes back into the house in a disguise that looks like ‘Mausa Ji’.

The show airs on Shemaroo Umang.

