Abu Dhabi hosts 2nd edition of 'Centres of Excellence' Conference

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 30 (ANI/WAM): Rabdan Academy, a global leader in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management, is hosting the second 'Centres of Excellence' 2024 Conference under the theme, "Agility and Resilience of First Responders" on October 30 and 31 in Abu Dhabi.

The Conference aims to strengthen cooperation across local, regional, and global levels in fire management, counterterrorism, and safety.

It will bring together industry experts to discuss developments and challenges in areas such as artificial intelligence, terrorism response, and critical infrastructure protection.

Panel discussions will address strategic needs, volunteer firefighter programmes, and decision-making in high-risk settings, along with innovations in firefighting on warships and crisis management.

Supported by key strategic stakeholders, the event's Platinum sponsors include the Ministry of Defence, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the National Guard Command, Abu Dhabi Police, and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.

Gold sponsors include the Tawazun Council and Abu Dhabi Airports, with Jaheziya as Silver sponsor and the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre - Abu Dhabi as Bronze sponsor.

James Anthony Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, stressed the conference's role in aligning with the UAE's vision of enhancing national resilience and developing skilled cadres in safety, defence, and crisis management.

He added, "The conference builds synergy across entities to strengthen first responders' capabilities, ensuring a swift response to emergencies".

Ali Rashid Al Neyadi, Director-General of the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority, highlighted NCEMA's commitment to a unified national emergency response and strengthened collaboration among partners at all levels.

He emphasised the importance of initiatives enhancing first responder resilience and emergency coordination.

Brigadier-General Ahmed Hassan Al Zaabi, Deputy Commander of the National Guard, reiterated the National Guard's dedication to collaborative emergency response efforts. Muammar Abdulla Abushehab, CEO of the Tawazun Council, noted Tawazun's support for partnerships advancing innovation and cooperation in security and safety, contributing to the UAE's leadership in these fields.

Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Director of Central Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, affirmed the importance of such events in elevating safety and preparedness for emergencies.

Brigadier Salem bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, underscored the conference's role in knowledge-sharing for preventive safety and enhanced emergency response capabilities.

Sultan Al Dhaheri, Senior Vice President at Abu Dhabi Airports, added that the event supports the integration of global best practices, anticipating and mitigating risks to traveller safety and strategic facility security. (ANI/WAM)

