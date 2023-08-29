Abu Dhabi to host 5th FIFCO World Corporate Champions Cup

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 29 (ANI/WAM): The International Federation of Corporate Football (FIFCO) announced today that the fifth edition of the FIFCO World Corporate Champions Cup is set to be hosted in Abu Dhabi from 3rd-5th November, supported by Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi.

FIFCO is committing to a three-year programme that will allow the expansion of the Corporate Champions Cup series of tournaments in Abu Dhabi.

FIFCO is the world governing body of the sport and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Founded in 2009 and recognised as a National non-profit association in 2011, FIFCO was recently commended by the United Nations Football for the Goals Programme.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to have our premier tournament hosted in Abu Dhabi,” said Albert Zbily, President of FIFCO. “This is an excellent opportunity to showcase the cultural aspects of this world-class city.”

The three-day tournament will be held at the Al-Forsan International Sports Resort and will feature the employee-athletes of 16 companies from 16 countries. This football event is hosted every year to showcase the importance of employee engagement in a healthy work-life balance. The companies range from large state-owned enterprises to IT startups and the event allows each team member to network with other company employees during this 5v5 footballing event.

“The FIFCO concept is unique, where else can you get employees from various countries together under one roof all in the name of football,” said Bahi Rifai, President of High Five Events. “This is the opportunity to play the game we love while networking with different business leaders.”

The tournament is open to the general public who are encouraged to attend and support these employee-athletes as they battle to become the next World Corporate Champion. (ANI/WAM)

