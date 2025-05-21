Abu Dhabi to launch world's first AI cognitive city by 2027

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 21 : Abu Dhabi is poised to unveil the world's inaugural AI cognitive city, Aion Sentia, in a groundbreaking effort that seeks to transform urban living through cutting-edge artificial intelligence and cognitive technology.

With a target completion date of 2027, this initiative is part of the emirate's plan to weave AI into all sectors, revolutionising how residents experience life, work, and engage with their environments, as reported by Khaleej Times.

Aion Sentia will use AI to provide predictive services, automate infrastructure management, and optimise energy use in real time. "This city will not merely be intelligent; it will be cognitive, learning and adapting alongside its residents," stated Daniele Marinelli, CEO of My Aion Inc., the Italian company behind the project, Khaleej Times reported.

The cognitive city platform will also feature MAIA, an innovative AI-driven mobile app intended to connect residents directly to city services. From automating public transport schedules to integrating smart home technology and offering AI-enhanced healthcare assistance, MAIA aims to provide every citizen with a streamlined, technology-oriented lifestyle.

This significant AI endeavour follows a strategic alliance between Abu Dhabi's Bold Technologies, a branch of Bold Holding, and the Italian AI firm My Aion Inc. The project is based on a USD 2.5 billion Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model.

As reported by Khaleej Times, Aion Sentia aims to unify public and private services into a singular, user-friendly platform powered by MAIA. Marinelli characterised the MAIA app as more than a generative AI; it represents a cognitive structure capable of making real-time decisions based on user data. In contrast to traditional applications that depend on disjointed data, MAIA's Personal Profile Graph learns from user engagement, gaining insight into preferences, routines, and even personal relationships.

Set to launch within the next 18 months, Aion Sentia will first debut in Abu Dhabi before expanding worldwide. Marinelli noted that Abu Dhabi's regulatory climate, robust cybersecurity measures, and advanced digital framework made it the perfect location for the project.

"Here, people are not only receptive to innovation; they actively welcome it," he remarked, adding that Abu Dhabi's tech-driven infrastructure facilitates the seamless integration of AI into daily life, Khaleej Times reported.

