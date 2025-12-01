Acting Chairman of BNP says he has plans for "peaceful" Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 28 : Acting Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Tarique Rahman on Saturday said that he planned to build Bangladesh as an inclusive and safe state.

Rahman expressed his gratitude for his grand welcome to his home country after 17 years of exile.

"Dear friends, sisters, and brothers across Bangladesh, Last Thursday was a day I will carry in my heart forever, the day I returned to the soil of my homeland after 17 long years. The warmth of your welcome, the sea of faces along the roads of Dhaka, and the prayers of millions are moments I will never forget. My deepest thanks to all. Words cannot fully express the respect and love my family and I feel for this homecoming. To our supporters who stood by us through every trial and never lost hope, your courage continues to give me strength," he said in a post on X.

"To members of civil society, youth, professionals, farmers, workers, and citizens from all walks of life, thank you for reminding us that the true power of Bangladesh always lies in its people, when united. I sincerely thank the media for covering this historic moment with professionalism and care, and all those who serve our nation, including those who ensured safety and calm during my return. Your service matters," he added.

Rahman further appreciated the political parties that welcomed him.

"I also wish to acknowledge and thank leaders of other political parties and movements who welcomed my homecoming. I appreciate the thoughtful reflections that emphasised democracy, multiparty coexistence, and the enduring will of the people. I am grateful for the warm welcome and for the hope expressed for a democratic, peaceful political culture, as well as the call to move beyond politics driven by vengeance. I take these words with humility and respect," he said.

Rahman further said that he was in the country with a plan to build an inclusive Bangladesh.

"When I spoke yesterday, I spoke of a plan, not just a dream, for Bangladesh's future: a country where peace and dignity thrive, where every community feels secure and valued, and where every child can grow with hope. This is a plan for all Bangladeshis. A united, inclusive Bangladesh. A Bangladesh that moves forward together. Thank you for welcoming me home. May Allah bless Bangladesh and all of you, now and always," he said.

On Wednesday night, the Bangladesh Airlines regular flight (BG-202) carrying Tarique Rahman departed London's Heathrow Airport for Dhaka.

The BNP acting chairman will become a voter on December 27.

Rahman was arrested during the army-backed caretaker government of 2007-08.After his release, he went to London with his family and did not return to the country.

On February 8, 2018the day Khaleda Zia was sentenced and sent to prison in the Zia Orphanage Trust casethe BNP Standing Committee meeting appointed Rahman as acting chairman of the party.

For the past seven years, he has led the party from London via video calls.

After the change in power on August 5 last year, he was acquitted one by one of the cases filed during the Awami League period through legal battles, paving the way for his return to the country.

In January this year, Khaleda Zia went to London for medical treatment and met her son after a long time. After treatment, she returned to Bangladesh, but Rahman did not. Speculation arose over his return, with party leaders repeatedly citing security concerns.

BNP had earlier announced a partial list of candidates for the 13th parliamentary election, stating that Tarique Rahman would vote for the first time from Bogura-6 constituency. Following that announcement, the possibility of his return grew stronger.

Finally, on December 12, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced that Rahman would return to the country on December 25.

