ADIHEX 2024 launched in Abu Dhabi

Dubai [UAE], August 31 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club, and in collaboration with strategic partner ADNEC Group, the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) returns for its 21st edition from 31st August to 8th September 2024, at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

This year's edition, the largest to date, will feature thousands of brands across 11 diverse sectors, blending Emirati cultural traditions with innovation and offering dynamic new business opportunities. (ANI/WAM)

