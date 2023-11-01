Aditi Rathore on playing obedient daughter in 'Aangan': 'She has unspoken emotions'

Mumbai, Nov 1 Actress Aditi Rathore, who is all set to play Tanvi Sharma, in the upcoming family drama 'Aangan - Aapno Kaa', said she was drawn to this character as it presents a unique challenge to portray someone with so many unspoken emotions.

'Aangan - Aapno Kaa' is an endearing story of a daughter who is determined to fulfill her duties towards her father indefinitely. A contemporary family drama, the show also promises to be a heartwarming journey of a daughter with a unique perspective on marriage.

The role of the doting father is brought to life by actor Mahesh Thakur, while Ayushi Khurana steps into the character of Pallavi Sharma, the youngest daughter and protagonist in this heartwarming story.

Aditi portrays the character of Tanvi, the middle child amid the three siblings.

A complete contrast to her sisters Deepika (Neetha Shetty) and Pallavi, Tanvi is the obedient one in the family, always seeking validation from her loved ones. She believes in traditional gender roles, with the wife taking care of the house, while the husband is the primary breadwinner.

Talking about the same, she said: "Tanvi is very different from her sisters. Juggling her roles as a dedicated housewife and a devoted mother, she often sacrifices time with her own family, including her sisters and father."

"I was drawn to Tanvi's character because it presents a unique challenge to portray someone with so many unspoken emotions," added Aditi.

The show will soon air on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor