Afghan migrants report surge in forced deportations from Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 5 : Afghan migrants living in Pakistan have reported a sharp rise in forced deportations after the expiry of the government's deadline on August 31, Tolo News reported.

Community representatives and migrants said the Pakistani authorities have intensified removals, leaving many families in distress.

Mir Miakhil, a representative of Afghan migrants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighted the anxiety among families, stating, "People are extremely anxious because they have been doing business here for nearly forty years, and dismantling everything in such a short period is impossible."

Afghan residents further claimed that despite repeated appeals for leniency, the deportations have accelerated.

"Not only did they not halt the deportations, but they escalated the process. We and international organisations have repeatedly appealed to the Pakistani government to carry out the deportations in a gradual and safe manner," said Atiqullah Mansoor, an Afghan migrant in Pakistan, as quoted by Tolo News.

Several migrants also criticised the authorities for refusing to extend visas, arguing that the lack of renewals had pushed refugees into severe hardship. Mohammad Reza Sazesh, another migrant, said: "Afghan refugees are struggling with numerous problems. Visa renewals have been halted, and there is no possibility of extending them."

Rights activists, too, have urged Pakistan to reconsider its policy until conditions in Afghanistan stabilise.

"Pakistan must remain committed to its core obligations. Even now, thousands of Afghan refugees with legal documents are being humiliated," said Jamal Muslim, a migrant rights activist, according to Tolo News.

While Pakistan has not officially confirmed the start of the third phase of deportations, Tolo News reported that local media had earlier indicated Islamabad's plan to begin removing around 1.3 million Afghan migrants holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards from September 1.

The Pakistani government has since intensified the third phase of its forced deportation drive, with operations gaining momentum in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following similar actions in Sindh and Punjab, Tolo News reported.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Interior, "All provincial governments are instructed that from now on, the presence of Afghan nationals without valid visas and passports in Pakistan is illegal, and they must be arrested and deported."

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made for returnees at the Omari camp in Torkham township.

Tolo News quoted Mohammad Hashim Maiwandwal, head of the camp, as saying: "Organized arrangements have been made for the returnees. All committees are providing services efficiently. The transport committee covers travel expenses and ensures they reach their respective provinces. The finance committee provides them with 8,000 to 10,000 Afghanis. The health committee has set up clinics for treatment, and the temporary housing committee has installed tents for their accommodation."

Despite these measures, several Afghan families holding valid PoR cards have reported incidents of mistreatment by Pakistani officials.

Ziaul Haq, one of the deportees, said: "We were very happy to return to our homeland. This is our own land. In Pakistan, Afghan refugees are treated with no dignity and are humiliated."

Another deportee, Hedayatullah, echoed similar experiences, saying: "I got a call from home saying to come quickly because our belongings had been packed. We were treated very badly there, despite having PoR cards and legal documents."

In another account, Inzamamul Haq, a 28-year-old resident of Kunar province, said he was deported with his family from Punjab after living in Pakistan for four decades.

"When we reached the checkpoint, they demanded 200,000 Pakistani rupees. They gave us two days, took our documents, and when our vehicle arrived, they took the money, returned our documents, and deported us," he told Tolo News.

This latest phase of forced deportations unfolds as the acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is expected to visit Pakistan in the near future.

