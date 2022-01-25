Afghan Minister Muttaqi meets Western envoys on last day of Oslo talks

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and his delegation met with Western diplomats and discussed a range of topics on Tuesday which is the final day of the summit talks in Oslo.

Meanwhile, a member of the Islamic Emirate delegation said they would also meet with the representatives of the US, Britain, Germany, Italy, Norway and the European Union (EU), according to Tolo News.

Tuesday is the final day of the Oslo summit and the second day of talks between the Islamic Emirate delegation and Western diplomats.

"In this meeting, acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi met with EU special envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson in Oslo today and called for good relations and cooperation, Niklasson pledged the EU will continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. The Afghanistan PM welcomed their support and called for better relations and cooperation between countries," Afghan Foreign Minister Spokesperson Balkhi tweeted.

In the meantime, a member of the delegation said they will discuss political, economic, security, human rights and the fight against terrorism with the Western diplomats, as reported by Tolo News.

"Our hope is that we will be able to reach a common understanding in this meeting, which will be a source of hope for the people of Afghanistan, "said Abdul Latif Nazari, a member of the delegation of the Taliban.

Earlier, the US State Department said that building an inclusive government and delivering humanitarian aid to Afghanistan will be on the agenda of the Oslo summit.

Meanwhile, the Oslo summit discussions have been held behind closed doors and away from the presence of media.

The acting Foreign Minister, who leads the delegation of the Taliban called the talks with Western diplomats promising, as reported by Tolo news.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor