Afghan security forces raid IS hideouts, kill insurgents: Official

Mazar-i-Sharif (Afghanistan), March 18 Afghan security forces raided hideouts of the Islamic State (IS) terror group in northern Balkh province on Friday night, killing several insurgents, chief spokesman of the Afghan caretaker administration Zabihullah Mujahid said on Saturday.

The raid was conducted in Police Districts 5, 6 and 8 of Mazar-i-Sharif city, the provincial capital of Afghanistan's northern Balkh province, according to the official.

Mujahid didn't specify the number of IS militants killed in the operations. He said one security personnel was also injured during the operations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor