Afghanistan: 3 killed, 20 injured in two road accidents

Kabul, June 4 Three commuters were killed and 20 others injured in two different road crashes in Afghanistan's eastern Laghman province on Saturday, traffic police said in a statement on Sunday.

In the first accident, a mini-bus collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction on the Kabul-Nangarhar highway Saturday evening, leaving two dead on the spot and 20 others injured, while minutes later a car overturned due to reckless driving in the same area, killing one on the spot, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

A day earlier on Friday, a road accident also killed two commuters and injured eight others in Afghanistan's eastern Wardak province.

