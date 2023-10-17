Afghanistan: Distribution of aid continues in quake-affected Herat

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 17 : Worldwide organisations and regional and international charities are continuing to distribute relief to all the earthquake-affected villages in Afghanistan. Food, tents, blankets, clothes, and hygiene supplies are all part of the support, reported TOLOnews.

Shelter for earthquake victims in Herat whose homes were destroyed is demanded by international assistance organisations to provide relief to the ailing people.

In the Zenda Jan area of Herat, the village of Nayeb Rafi, hundreds of families have received food and non-food relief from a German charity, TOLOnews reported.

"We have brought aid to the sisters and brothers affected by the earthquake, including tents, blankets, tea, sugar, oil, and flour," said Mohammad Aalem Shahab, the head of a charitable organisation.

According to Menhajudin Hashemi, a representative for the Afghan Red Crescent, "food and non-food items were delivered to 78 families. From now on, we aim to assist some families whose tents were destroyed by bringing them tents.

The victims of this earthquake, who lost everything including their homes, deemed the relief essential. They claim that international relief organisations saved their lives.

"Every day help comes to us, but we lost all our possessions and our lives are ruined," said Mohammad Hashem, an earthquake victim, according to TOLOnews.

"Now we survive with this aid and if it continues, it is good, but if the aid is cut off, we need a lot of things including winter clothes," another victim said.

Herat earthquake victims are pleading with the Taliban and international humanitarian organisations for permanent refuge. According to them, the chilly weather and their children's illnesses make living difficult under dire circumstances.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology stated.

Notably, this is the third earthquake to strike the impoverished nation in quick succession and comes just a week after a strong earthquake in Herat province claimed over 4,000 lives.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 9:26 a.m. (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.4, Occurred on 15-10-2023, 09:26:34 IST, Lat: 34.24 & Long: 62.55, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier on October 13, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Afghanistan. Another earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on October 11.

Last week, the earthquake in the Herat province of Afghanistan claimed more than 4,000 lives and destroyed thousands of residential houses, Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban-led ministry.

Herat and surrounding regions were shaken by the magnitude 6.3 earthquake and its powerful aftershocks on Saturday.

