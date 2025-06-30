Afghanistan floods kill 4, displace hundreds in Maidan Wardak, Logar districts

Maidan Wardak [Afghanistan], June 30 : Recent rainfall and flooding in Afghanistan's Maidan Wardak and Logar provinces have claimed the lives of four people, including three children, and injured four others, TOLO News reported.

Officials said the floods have displaced hundreds of families.

Faizullah Jalali, head of the Natural Disaster Management Authority in Maidan Wardak, said: "In Nirkh district, one person died and four others were injured due to the floods; they are currently receiving treatment. Public roads in the districts of Chak, Daimirdad, and Nirkh were also blocked, although some have now been reopened. Around 100 livestock were also lost," TOLO News reported.

Local authorities in both Logar and Maidan Wardak confirmed that several main roads blocked by recent floods have now been cleared, and the distribution of food and tents to affected families has begun.

Noorullah Mahmood, head of the Natural Disaster Management Authority in Logar, said: "We have delivered food and emergency aid to many families. Food has been distributed to 2,000 families, and today the distribution continues for another 126 families," TOLO News added.

Several flood victims have appealed to the caretaker government and humanitarian organisations for urgent assistance.

Amanullah, a resident of Logar, said: "This was the first time such a volume of water flooded the area. Some people had already harvested their wheat, but some crops were still in the fields. When the flood came, it washed away all the wheat and vegetables."

Another Logar resident, Amanuddin, said: "Food assistance must be provided. There are people whose houses have been completely destroyed and who don't even have a single room to live in. We need tents, blankets, and other essential items."

According to statistics, the floods have destroyed more than 16,000 jeribs of agricultural land and approximately 270 houses in the provinces of Maidan Wardak and Logar.

