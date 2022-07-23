Afghanistan, Pak to form visa-facilitating commission

Kabul, July 23 The Taliban-led government announced that to facilitate visas for Pakistan, a joint commission will be formed, which will include representatives of the Afghan Foreign Ministry and the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul.

Nooruddin Azizi, the acting Minister of Commerce and Industry, said the two nations will work to address the challenges of the people in getting visas, reports TOLO News.

"They will be holding meetings and discussions for an easy and better mechanism to issue visas to the people of Afghanistan," he said.

After the Taliban took over Kabul in August last year, except for Iran and Pakistan, most countries have stopped issuing visas to the citizens of Afghanistan.

Some Kabul residents said that despite waiting for weeks to get a Pakistani visa, their requests were rejected.

"We ask the authorities to make the process easier to obtain visas, because there are some patients whose health conditions are critical," Laiq Ahmad, a Kabul resident told TOLO News.

"If we apply for the visa now, it will take over two months to be issued, sometimes the visa comes, sometimes it is rejected," said Sohrabi, another resident of the Afghan capital.

