Kabul [Afghstan], April 20 : Uzbekistan sent 185 tonnes of humtarian aid to Afghstan consisting of flour, wheat, vegetable oil, pasta, canned goods, sugar, and instant meal items, Khaama Press cited Gazeta.UZ as quoting.

The humtarian aid was dispatched to Hairatan on Wednesday, a border town in the northern Balkh Province of Afghstan.

The aid was transferred by the Uzbek special representative Ismatulla Irgashev, First Deputy Head of Surkhandarya region Anvar Oripov to the acting minister of Economy of Afghstan, Deen Mohammad Hf, Khaama Press reported.

Meanwhile, the Uzbek delegation discussed enhancing bilateral trade between both countries.

The humtarian situation has gotten worse since the Taliban seized control of the nation.

Afghstan continues to be one of the poorest nations in the world, Khaama Press reported, citing a recent research that the UNDP issued on Monday in Kabul.

The research also noted that the Taliban's oppressive policies, particularly those that target women, have made the long-term prospects for economic growth bleak and insufficient.

Since the Taliban seized power in Kabul, the human rights situation has been exacerbated by a nationwide economic, financial and humtarian crisis of unprecedented scale.

The Taliban dismantled the system to respond to gender-based violence, created new barriers to women accessing health care, blocked women's aid workers from doing their jobs, and attacked women's rights protesters.

