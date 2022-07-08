Afghanistan receives $32mn humanitarian cash aid

Kabul, July 8 Afghanistan has received $32 million in humanitarian cash assistance, the country's central bank announced on Friday.

Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) said in a statement that "following a series of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, a shipment of humanitarian aid worth $32 million reached Afghanistan on Thursday. The cash aid was delivered to a commercial bank", reports Xinhua news agency

While appreciating the humanitarian assistance of the international community, the Afghan central bank called for better relations with its partners in the financial and banking sectors.

"Da Afghanistan Bank welcomes the admittance of currencies into the country through legal and principled ways and asks the international community to work together and cooperate with Afghanistan in other fields as well," the statement read.

The cash-strapped nation has received more than $980 million in cash assistance since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August last year, according to figures issued by the bank.

